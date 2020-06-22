Georgia State Senator Faces Suit Over Auto Texts

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A longtime Georgia state senator has been hit with a class action accusing her of violating federal law by sending unsolicited, automated texts to advertise her congressional campaign earlier this year. In a complaint filed Friday, Georgia resident Matthew Bowman accused Republican state Sen. Renee Unterman of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act through a campaign that aimed to publicize her bid for the U.S. House of Representatives seat representing Georgia's 7th District. According to Bowman and the proposed class, Unterman — who has held office in the state Senate since 2003 — used an automatic telephone dialing system in early...

