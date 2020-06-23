LA Councilman Huizar Arrested In Feds' Bribery Investigation

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar was arrested on a racketeering charge, becoming the latest public official to be charged in a federal investigation of a real estate bribery scheme at City Hall, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Huizar is the fifth figure to be charged in what federal prosecutors have called a "pay-to-play" connection between wealthy real estate developers and LA City Hall leaders that has also led to a guilty plea by former City Councilman Mitchell Englander. Prosecutors charged Huizar, 51, with one count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, saying he...

