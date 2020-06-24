GOP Senate Bill Would Ban 'Warrant-Proof Encryption'

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Three GOP senators have introduced a bill that seeks to end the use of "warrant-proof" encryption, saying the legislation would ramp up national security against bad actors by allowing law enforcement a way to access their encrypted communications. In announcing the Lawful Access to Encrypted Data Act, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee took aim at technology companies, saying they shouldn't be able to refuse warrants to search and seize encrypted data in criminal investigations. "Tech companies' increasing reliance on encryption has turned their platforms into a...

