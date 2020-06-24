Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

18 States Join Corps In Seeking Water Permit Revival

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Texas and 17 other states have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a Montana federal judge's order partially banning the use of a nationwide Clean Water Act permit while that ruling is appealed, citing damage to their economies and electricity generation and delivery operations.

The states on Monday filed a brief in support of the federal government's application for a stay of U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' May order banning the use of Nationwide Permit 12 for new oil and gas pipelines, issued in a dispute over the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project. They say the order was overbroad and...

