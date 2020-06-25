Mazie Slater Aims To Nix Fees Suit Over $125M Verizon Deal

Law360 (June 25, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC has urged a state court to toss a suit alleging it cut Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA out of a $125 million personal injury award a paralyzed attorney won from Verizon New Jersey, arguing Wednesday that Kirsch Gelband already asserted a fee lien in the underlying matter. In a motion to dismiss, Mazie Slater and name partner David A. Mazie said Kirsch Gelband's bid for an attorney fee doesn't hold up under court rules and case law. The former firm replaced the latter as counsel for Maria Meister in her successful suit over a fallen...

