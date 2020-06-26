Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CPA Says Her Advice Not To Blame For Bungled Golf Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An Ohio accountant asked a federal court to halt a California health club company's arbitration seeking almost $1 million for what the company calls misrepresentation of finances, including tax data, of golf courses it planned to acquire, dooming the deal.

The accountant, Carolyn Valentine, said Health and Wellness Lifestyle Clubs LLC wrongly blames her for its failure to acquire two Ohio golf courses for which she provided tax services such as preparing returns, according to her brief filed Thursday. HWLC sought to purchase the golf courses in 2015, but the deal collapsed after it failed to secure financing, according to court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!