Aviation Watch: The Pilot's Liability In The Kobe Bryant Crash

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 26, a low cloud layer covered much of the Los Angeles area, with reduced visibility beneath it. Shortly before 9 a.m., basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and six others arrived at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana. There they met pilot Ara Zobayan, and boarded a twin-engine Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The group was traveling to a basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park, near Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles, where Bryant was to coach his daughter's team. Thirty-six minutes after departure, the helicopter crashed into a hillside, killing...

