Musicians' Attys Seek $9.8M For Work On $27M ERISA Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A group of musicians is asking a New York federal court for around $9.8 million in fees and costs for their attorneys' work that led to a $26.85 million settlement in a suit claiming their union pension fund's trustees took "excessive investment risks." Counsel for named plaintiffs Andy Snitzer and Paul Livant urged the court Thursday to award them $8.95 million in attorney fees, and also $863,811 in litigation expenses. Thursday's fee bid came after a federal judge last month gave preliminary approval to the deal and provisionally certified a settlement class of more than 100,000 American Federation of Musicians and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS