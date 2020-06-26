Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Musicians' Attys Seek $9.8M For Work On $27M ERISA Deal

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A group of musicians is asking a New York federal court for around $9.8 million in fees and costs for their attorneys' work that led to a $26.85 million settlement in a suit claiming their union pension fund's trustees took "excessive investment risks."

Counsel for named plaintiffs Andy Snitzer and Paul Livant urged the court Thursday to award them $8.95 million in attorney fees, and also $863,811 in litigation expenses. Thursday's fee bid came after a federal judge last month gave preliminary approval to the deal and provisionally certified a settlement class of more than 100,000 American Federation of Musicians and...

