3rd Circ. Urged To Revive Pelvic Mesh Atty Fees Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit should correct a mistake by a New Jersey federal court that allowed Texas law to be used to bless the collection of excessive attorney fees in pelvic mesh litigation against Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit, two women have asserted. According to a brief filed Thursday, the appellate court should recognize that if the underlying cases were filed in New Jersey, the attorneys should not be allowed to turn around and use Texas law to administer the settlements just so they could collect a higher percentage of the payouts, plaintiffs Debbie Gore and Doris Lance-Smith said. "This manipulation...

