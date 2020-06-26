DOJ Strikes Deal Over Withheld Discovery In Census Suit

Law360 (June 26, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has reached a settlement with advocacy organizations that challenged the Trump administration's attempt to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census, after the organizations accused the government of withholding key documents in court. The settlement agreement, which the American Civil Liberties Union flagged to the New York federal court in a Thursday filing, ends a discovery dispute stemming from accusations that the Justice Department tried to obscure the administration's true motives for adding the question. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, and representatives for both sides didn't respond to requests for comment Friday....

