Tribe Says Casino Patron's Fall Suit Should Get The Boot

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court has no business overseeing a personal injury case from a Houston man who blamed a faulty casino staircase for his broken wrist, the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Eastern Texas said. Plaintiff Burrel Jones was wrong to imply that the tribe is engaging in illegal gambling activities at its Naskila Gaming casino, the tribe said Friday in a motion to dismiss Jones' case. According to the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe, Jones invoked an unrelated federal lawsuit in a failed attempt to justify bringing his case in the Eastern District of Texas rather than before the tribe's own court. The state of...

