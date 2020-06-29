Tesla Factory Workers Denied Default Win In Visa Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Tesla manufacturing plant can't win a default judgment against certain overseas subcontractors in a suit alleging they illegally procured low-cost foreign labor for the plant, a California federal judge ruled Friday, saying the workers haven't shown the court can grant their request. Gregor Lesnik and Stjepan Papes didn't show that the court has jurisdiction over some of the subcontractors, many of which appear to be in Slovenia, U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh said in Friday's opinion. The workers had filed four requests for default judgments, mostly against subcontractor ISM Vuzem DOO and various affiliated entities and individuals....

