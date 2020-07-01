Corporate Investigation Lessons From EBay Stalking Scandal

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Recently, six former eBay Inc. employees were criminally charged with cyberstalking the editor and publisher of an online newsletter perceived by eBay executives as unduly critical of that company.[1] According to prosecutors, the defendants allegedly began a harassment campaign against the victims by anonymously sending the victims disturbing deliveries, such as a box of live cockroaches, a funeral wreath, a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask, a book on surviving the loss of a spouse and pornography. They also allegedly sent private messages to the victims over social media and made public posts on Twitter criticizing the newsletter and...

