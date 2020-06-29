Chinese Investor Sues Grocery GC Over Soured EB-5 Bid

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A New York attorney — and the grocery store and subsidiary that he represents — were hit with a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing the lawyer of tricking a Chinese investor into shelling out cash into the company for an EB-5 visa that never came to fruition. Plaintiff Shixu Bai's June 28 civil action names Tegs Management LLC, its parent company Grand Market International Corporation, attorney Serge Bauer and his law firm Serge Bauer PC and claims Bauer induced Bai to invest $1 million in the company by representing the investment as a step towards obtaining an immigrant investor visa. The...

