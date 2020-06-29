Atty Gets No Fees In $30M Yacht Fall Deal, Ill. Panel Says

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has ruled that a Chicago attorney who jeopardized a former client's $30 million personal injury settlement can't collect a third of the amount as fees, finding that only expenses totaling $281,000 are appropriate in light of his alleged fraud. A three-judge panel found Friday that Mark McNabola and his firm, McNabola Law Group PC, aren't entitled to a windfall from a settlement between yacht maker Brunswick Corp. and Scot and Patricia Vandenberg, who fired McNabola after he nearly scuttled the deal by concealing a jury question from the defense during negotiations. The settlement was struck for $25...

