Napster Knocks 'Wildly Inflated' Fee Bid By Songwriters' Attys

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The company behind Napster has urged a California federal judge to reject a "wildly inflated" request for $6.1 million in attorney fees lodged by songwriters as part of a settlement aiming to end claims that Napster failed to pay millions in so-called mechanical royalties. Rhapsody International Inc., which rebranded its streaming service with the famous Napster name in 2016, said in a filing made Friday that the songwriters' attorneys at Michelman & Robinson LLP had "dragged out" the litigation to enhance their fees. The parties agreed on the outlines of a settlement as early as May 2017, Rhapsody said, alleging the...

