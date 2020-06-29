Calif. Justices Say United, Delta Pilots Entitled To Wage Rights

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court found Monday that the Golden State's labor code and minimum wage laws apply to United and Delta pilots who are based in the state, rejecting the companies' arguments the workers spend most of their time in federal airspace and can't be subject to the state laws. In a pair of related published decisions written by Justice Leondra Kruger, the state high court held that pilots and flight attendants whose employment is based in California are protected by the states' wage statutes, regardless of how long those employees work outside the state's boundaries. "From the air, the borders...

