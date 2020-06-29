AmerisourceBergen CEO Must Testify In Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Virginia Special Master Christopher C. Wilkes on Monday ordered AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. CEO Steven H. Collis to testify in the second bellwether opioid suit expected to head to trial in federal multidistrict litigation, rejecting the company's arguments taking his video-deposition would be too burdensome. In a nine-page order, Wilkes rejected the drugmaker's argument that Collis should be shielded from testifying under the so-called apex doctrine, which excuses high-level executives from litigation if they have no unique, personal knowledge of facts in dispute and if the plaintiffs can obtain the information they seek from less burdensome means, such as through written discovery...

