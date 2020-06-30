States Criticize EPA Push To Maintain Particulate Matter Regs

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A coalition of states including Maryland and New York told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that fine and coarse particulate matter pollution kills thousands of people each year and the agency is wrong not to tighten its rules to better protect public health. In a public comment period that ended on Monday, the EPA drew fire from environmental groups and states on its April proposal not to change National Ambient Air Quality Standards for particulate matter. The EPA also heard from industry groups that support the agency's position. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler described the proposal in April as being based in part on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS