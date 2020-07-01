Real Estate Rumors: Northridge Project, All Year, Amazon

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- An unnamed developer is hoping to build a 51-unit apartment building in Northridge, California, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The developer is seeking approval to build a five-story project at 8940 N. Reseda Blvd., which is close to the campus of Cal State Northridge, according to the report. A medical office building occupies the site, and the developer is seeking to demolish that building to make room for the new project, Real Deal reported. David Werner Real Estate Investments has a new deal to buy 68 New York apartment buildings from All Year Management for $302 million, Commercial Observer reported...

