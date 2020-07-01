Gov't Contracts Cases Of 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Courts have handed down a number of important rulings for federal contractors so far in 2020, including a decision significantly altering country-of-origin determinations and several developments related to the materiality standard for False Claims Act cases. Here are six cases that have made an impact on government contracting law this year. A Product's Country of Origin Is Based On the End Product As part of a dispute over a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs pharmaceutical deal, the Federal Circuit ruled in February that a drug's country of origin is not where its active ingredient is made but where the end product,...

