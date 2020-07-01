Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sailors Run Out Of Options At 9th Circ. In Fukushima Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. sailors said Wednesday the Supreme Court is the next stop for their $1 billion lawsuit against General Electric Co. and Tokyo Electric Power Co. over alleged radiation injuries suffered during their response to the Japanese nuclear disaster, after striking out in the Ninth Circuit.

The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday rejected the sailors' bid for panel or en banc review of a May decision ending their case. But Charles A. Bonner of the Law Office of Bonner & Bonner, who represents the sailors, said the sailors will appeal to the nation's high court.

"The Ninth Circuit, along with Tokyo Electric Power...

