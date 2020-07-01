Novartis To Pay $729M To End 2 FCA Kickback Accusations

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 11:53 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. has agreed to pay more than $729 million to end two separate sets of allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice that it violated the False Claims Act through companywide kickback schemes to pump up prescriptions, the agency said Wednesday. Swiss drugmaker Novartis will pay $729 million to settle civil kickback allegations brought by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) In one deal, signed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the drugmaker agreed to pay $678 million — including $38.4 million under the Civil Asset Forfeiture Statute and $48.1 million to...

