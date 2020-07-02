Composer Says YouTube Fosters 'Hotbed' Of Copyright Piracy

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Grammy Award-winning composer Maria Schneider hit YouTube with a putative class action in California federal court Thursday alleging it facilitates a "hotbed" of copyright infringement through its enforcement system, which she said only protects major studios and record labels and abandons "ordinary creators" like her. Schneider sued YouTube LLC and its parents Google LLC and Alphabet Inc., claiming that the streaming behemoth is "replete with videos infringing on the rights of copyright holders" yet provides no real ability for artists to police that infringement. Artists and creators "are denied any meaningful opportunity to prevent YouTube's public display of works that infringe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS