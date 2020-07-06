NYPD Cops Sue Over Off-Duty Security Work Pay

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Thousands of New York City Police Department officers have sued the city, the department and businesses participating in a paid off-duty security program, claiming in New York federal court that they routinely fail to pay timely wages or compensate cops at all for their work. The NYPD and multiple vendors participating in the Paid Detail Program — including grocery giant Whole Foods Market Inc., media company Bloomberg LP, pharmacy chain Duane Reade Inc. and TD Bank NA — have either stalled payment of officers' wages for weeks or months after they have performed off-duty uniformed security work for hourly pay or...

