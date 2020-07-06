McClatchy Creditors Must Wait On Auction To Roll Out Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge said Monday that the unsecured creditors of news chain McClatchy Co. have valid claims stemming from a 2018 refinancing, but that he would wait on the company's auction results before giving them the go-ahead to sue. In a telephonic hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles said that while the unsecured creditors committee had made its legal case for going forward with claims that McClatchy and its newspaper subsidiaries were insolvent when they took on hundreds of millions in debt in 2018 and did not receive enough in return, the question of whether creditors would actually benefit...

