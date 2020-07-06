Gov't Releases Borrower Details For PPP Loans Over $150K

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration released detailed data Monday covering all Paycheck Protection Program loans over $150,000, meeting a congressional demand for transparency while using dollar ranges to protect proprietary information. The public release follows demands from lawmakers and advocates concerned about targeted and equitable distribution of the forgivable loans. Business groups and some Republicans had warned of unwarranted public shaming as well as possible revelation of private information such as payroll size and fiscal stability. Trump administration officials recently dropped their opposition and negotiated with lawmakers, settling on an approach that would give names but not exact dollar amounts, instead using five...

