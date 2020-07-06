Attys Accused Of Fraud In Hawking Easement Tax Scheme

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Georgia-based attorneys, accountants and appraisers conspired to defraud hundreds, if not thousands, of individual investors by marketing syndicated conservation easement schemes they knew wouldn't pass muster with the IRS, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. The Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta. A proposed class action filed Friday in a Georgia federal court claims attorneys, accountants and appraisers promoted syndicated conservation easement schemes that they knew would expose investors to IRS scrutiny. (AP) Firms including Morris Manning & Martin LLP engaged in a conspiracy to defraud investors by pitching syndicated conservation easement schemes they knew would expose them to scrutiny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS