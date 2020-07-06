Wynn Resorts Escapes Auto Body's $10M Eviction Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Nothing in Wynn Resorts' efforts to evict an auto shop from land for its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor Casino rose above the usual "rough and tumble" strategies of the business world, a Massachusetts federal judge said Monday, handing a win to the Las Vegas casino company. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns granted summary judgment to Wynn Resorts in a case brought by ADH Collision of Boston claiming its landlord, A&R Trust, orchestrated trumped-up code violations to force it out of its lease in Everett, Massachusetts, just north of Boston. "No evidence indicates that Wynn acted with improper motive or...

