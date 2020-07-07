Atty Lien Allowed In GM Ignition MDL Despite 'Serious' Lapses

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has reopened a General Motors ignition switch case to allow a lien for attorney fees despite what he called "serious" professional lapses by the plaintiff's former and current counsel. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said Florida attorney James Zonas has a valid claim for some fees from former client Jordon Rothermel, while noting "serious ethical questions" regarding Zonas' conduct and what he called an inexplicable failure of due diligence by Rothermel's new attorney. "As the discussion that follows makes clear, neither Zonas nor the other lawyer involved in Rothermel's case deserve...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS