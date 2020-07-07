Ex-Fox Execs Want Separate Trial In FIFA Bribery Case

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Fox Sports executives accused of bribing South American soccer officials have urged a New York federal judge to try them separately from other defendants in the sprawling FIFA corruption case, arguing that prosecutors had hastily and incorrectly "lumped them in" with a host of unrelated defendants. Prosecutors allege Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez engaged in wire fraud and money laundering to lock down lucrative broadcast deals for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. The pair was charged alongside 15 other defendants, including another Fox Sports marketing executive and Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA,...

