Amerisource Tries To Save CEO From Opioid Bellwether Depo

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. has urged a West Virginia federal judge to undo a special master's order that its CEO testify in the second bellwether opioid suit expected to head to trial in federal multidistrict litigation, arguing that the ruling opens the floodgates to "limitless" depositions of the executive. The Pennsylvania-based company, which is among the drugmakers facing claims they fueled the opioid crisis, said in a brief on Monday that the city of Huntington and Cabell County Commission failed to show how CEO Steven H. Collis has any special knowledge that can't be obtained from another source, as required under the...

