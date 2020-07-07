Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NCAA Appealing 9th Circ. Athlete Pay Ruling To High Court

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has told the Ninth Circuit it intends to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a recent ruling in an antitrust case that struck down caps to education-related benefits for college athletes, saying it "opens the door to massive cash payments."

The NCAA and 11 member conferences filed a motion on Monday asking the Ninth Circuit to hold off issuing a mandate scheduled to be released on Thursday so they can petition the justices to review the case. The bid comes after a three-judge panel in May upheld a decision that struck down rules blocking benefits tied to education, while...

