Pensioners Chide Northrop For Reaching Out To Retiree

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- Defense contractor Northrop Grumman should be ordered to stop trying to contact a retiree in connection with a benefits lawsuit the company faces, a class of pension plan participants told a California federal judge Monday. In a Monday motion, the recently certified class asked U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal and U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym to bar the aerospace and defense company, its pension plan and plan administrator from reaching out to class member Jean Tuffley, claiming that Tuffley stated under oath she wasn't harboring company secrets as the global security company claimed she was in its efforts to get...

