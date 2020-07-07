Convicted Hedge Fund Exec Claims SDNY Hid Evidence

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- Convicted Former Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh Ahuja says that a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York drafted a cooperator's guilty plea and then told a judge he didn't — a fact Ahuja claims casts doubt on the fairness of his trial. Ahuja was convicted last year of overvaluing the now-defunct hedge fund's assets by $100 million. Several cooperators testified at trial, including Amin Majidi, a former portfolio manager who was charged with Ahuja and ex-bond trader Jeremy Shor. Shor was also convicted at trial. Now, Ahuja wants a hearing on whether prosecutors held back useful evidence about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS