Boeing Says 90% Of Claims Settled In Lion Air Crash Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Boeing told an Illinois federal court Tuesday that it has inked deals to resolve more than 90% of wrongful death claims stemming from the October 2018 Lion Air crash involving the now notorious 737 Max 8 model airplane, which killed all 189 passengers on board. Boeing said it had resolved 140 of the 150 wrongful death claims in the Chicago federal court, and it had fully or partially settled a total of 171 wrongful death claims stemming from the Lion Air disaster. "The plaintiffs and Boeing continue to discuss settlement on the remaining claims, and have additional mediations scheduled," the company...

