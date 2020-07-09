Migrant Workers Say They Were Fired Over Housing Protests

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A group of migrant workers has sued an Atlanta construction firm in Georgia federal court, alleging they were fired after protesting company requirements that they pay "excessive" rent to live in crowded housing prone to overheating. Juan Servando García-Robelo and four other migrant workers from Mexico filed suit Wednesday against Precision 2000 Inc., the company that sponsored their H-2B temporary worker visas, claiming the business forced them to live in and pay for unsuitable company housing and fired them when they spoke up. "We were fired in such an unjust way. We need to be treated with dignity — for necessity, we...

