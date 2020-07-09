Fashion Mogul Wants 52 Women Cut From Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Canadian fashion executive Peter J. Nygard and his companies urged a New York federal judge on Wednesday to dismiss the claims of 52 of the 57 women accusing him of sex trafficking and rape, saying the allegations lack any connection to New York. Nygard and the companies rebutted the claims of the women that he has a residence in New York and his companies are headquartered there. Because the defendants lack connections to New York "no basis exists for the exercise of jurisdiction" over them by claims alleging acts that occurred outside New York, Nygard and the companies argued. "While defendants...

