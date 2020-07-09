BREAKING: High Court To Tackle TCPA Autodialer Split In Facebook Row

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday jumped into the debate over what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, taking up Facebook's challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling that broadly defined the litigation-fueling term. Nearly nine months after Facebook asked the justices to review the revival of a proposed class action accusing the social media giant of blasting consumers with unsolicited security notification texts, the high court said in its final order list of the term that it would weigh Facebook's request to clear up the growing circuit split over what types of dialing equipment trigger liability under...

