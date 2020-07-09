Justices Set To Rattle TCPA Landscape With Autodialer Case

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday jumped into the raging debate over what qualifies as an autodialer under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, a move that's widely expected to determine whether robocall and text message litigation that exposes companies to hefty statutory penalties dries up or continues to boom. Nearly nine months after Facebook Inc. asked the justices to review the revival of a proposed class action accusing the social media giant of blasting consumers with unsolicited security notification texts, the high court granted the request in its final order list of the term. That sets the stage for the justices...

