KBR Must Face Ex-Workers' Defense Equipment Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Thursday to toss out a whistleblower suit claiming KBR Inc. bought unnecessary equipment under a $30 billion defense contract, saying the former employees who launched the claims were original sources of the information fueling their lawsuit. Although many of the allegations in the lawsuit from ex-employees Geoffrey Howard and Zella Hemphill are based on information that had already been publicly disclosed through government audits, other information they've presented has "materially added to the publicly disclosed information," U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm said. That meets the standard for determining whether their allegations trigger the original-source...

