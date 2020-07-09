Dems Tell Trump To Revisit LGBT Policies After Title VII Ruling

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A group of 120 Democratic members of Congress are calling on the Trump administration to review all federal agency regulations and policies that affect LGBT people in light of the Supreme Court's Title VII ruling last month. Led by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and Patty Murray of Washington and Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, the lawmakers told President Donald Trump "that the harmful policies put in place by your administration to permit discrimination against the LGBTQ community must immediately be reviewed and revoked or revised to make clear that protections apply to all...

