Tribe Slams Calif. County's 'Unlawful' Casino Tax Plan

Law360 (July 10, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians has filed a suit in California federal court against Amador County, saying a purportedly binding contract related to its recently built tribal casino is "unlawful" because it taxes the tribe unfairly. Buena Vista's complaint filed Thursday seeks declaratory judgment that the parties didn't mutually assent to an intergovernmental services agreement requiring millions of dollars in tribal payments to Amador County because the county's board of supervisors never approved or signed the document. The agreement is further unenforceable because the county's unauthorized assessments constitute an unlawful tax upon a Native American tribe and violate Buena...

