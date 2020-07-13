Judge Boots Klamann Law Firm From DST 401(k) Plan Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted DST Systems' request to disqualify The Klamann Law Firm from representing the company's 401(k) plan participants in two suits challenging its plan management, finding the firm's representation of former plan advisers created a conflict. In his order Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. granted the motion from DST Systems Inc. to disqualify counsel in regard to two Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases brought by Robert Canfield, Mark Mendon and other former employees. "The Klamann group is suing its own clients, thereby jeopardizing the undivided loyalty it owes to plaintiffs," Judge Carter...

