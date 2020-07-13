Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Boots Klamann Law Firm From DST 401(k) Plan Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has granted DST Systems' request to disqualify The Klamann Law Firm from representing the company's 401(k) plan participants in two suits challenging its plan management, finding the firm's representation of former plan advisers created a conflict.

In his order Friday, U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. granted the motion from DST Systems Inc. to disqualify counsel in regard to two Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases brought by Robert Canfield, Mark Mendon and other former employees.

"The Klamann group is suing its own clients, thereby jeopardizing the undivided loyalty it owes to plaintiffs," Judge Carter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!