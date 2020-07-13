Chancery Won't Toss $189M Jefferies-HomeFed Merger Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Diversified financial company Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and seven HomeFed Corp. directors on Monday lost a bid for dismissal of a Chancery Court suit accusing them of unfair conduct in a $189 million, two-for-one stock deal that gave Jefferies all HomeFed stock not already owned by the financial company. In the decision, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard found that stockholders who sued made a sufficiently reasonable argument that Jefferies — which already was HomeFed's controlling investor — pursued negotiations for the deal without adopting or abiding by rules to counter conflicts of interest. That could potentially spike the defendants' claim to business justice deference...

