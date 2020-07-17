Mysterious Twitter Cyberattack Shows Risks Of Insider Access

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A cyberattack that relied on information divulged by Twitter's own employees to compromise accounts of some of the world's most high-profile users illustrates how companies' greatest security risks can sometimes be their own workers. What Twitter called a "coordinated" attack that resulted in intruders posting identical messages about a cryptocurrency scam from the accounts of some of the platform's most-followed people — including Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — unfolded Wednesday after Twitter employees played some sort of role in allowing hackers to hijack the tech giant's internal systems, the company said. But key questions...

