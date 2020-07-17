UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (July 17, 2020, 4:51 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Ukrainian and Russian lenders file separate fraud claims against their former owners, stationary bike maker Peloton sue a rival over intellectual property, and a group of insurers file a cargo dispute against shipping giant Maersk. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services JSC Commercial Bank PrivatBank v. Igor Kolomoisky Ukrainian lender PrivatBank filed a Part 7 claim against former owners Igor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov on July 14. The bank won a jurisdiction fight against the men earlier this year when the U.K.'s Supreme Court refused to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS