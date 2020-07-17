DHS Waives Rules To Speed SW Border Road Construction

Law360 (July 17, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has waived environmental and Native American preservation laws to expedite the construction of roads near the Mexican border in Texas, according to an unpublished notice. Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf announced Thursday that he had identified sites for speedy road construction in Starr County, Texas, as part of ongoing efforts to "deploy all lawful means to secure the southern border." The notice was scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on Friday, records show. It is just the latest in a series of similar waivers in the region, invoking the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration...

