Judge Advises Reporters Be Cut From Ex-Fox Pundit's Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Anderson Cooper, Vox Media Inc. and a New York Times reporter should be released from a former Fox News guest commentator's defamation lawsuit, a Texas federal judge recommended Thursday, finding the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the defendants. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson recommended dismissing the parties from a suit brought by Lone Star State wealth manager and commentator Ed Butowsky. Butowsky didn't prove the court had personal or general jurisdiction over Cooper and three other CNN reporters, Vox and its reporter Jane Coaston, and New York Times reporter Alan Feuer, the judge found. Butowsky is suing the reporters,...

