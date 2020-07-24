Real Estate Rumors: Metropolitan, Lincoln, Scion

Law360 (July 24, 2020, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Township of Whitpain in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, has reached a deal to pay $8.2 million for a recreational facility, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Friday. The township is buying Mermaid Lake Swim Club from Metropolitan Development Group, which had been planning to build 52 single-family homes there, and following the purchase, the property will remain a recreational facility, according to the report. Lincoln Property Co. has started construction at a Waltham, Massachusetts, life sciences property, the Boston Business Journal reported Friday. The company has partnered with MetLife Investment Management for the 140,000-square-foot project at 300 Third Ave. and has landed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS